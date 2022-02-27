Cooler weather expected in Pine Belt to start the week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone.

Look for increasing clouds with a 20 percent chance for showers after midnight Saturday night with low temperatures in the upper-40s.

Look for a 60 percent chance for showers Sunday morning, as a cold front pushes through the Pine Belt. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Skies are expected to become clearer Sunday night, with lows in the upper-30s by Monday morning.

Skies are expected to be sunny on Monday, with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the upper-30s by Tuesday morning.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the upper-60s and lows in the lower-40s.

Sunny skies are expected on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower-70s on Wednesday and in the upper-70s on Thursday.

Lows will be in the upper-40s by Friday morning. By Friday afternoon look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s and lows in the mid-50s by Saturday morning.

There is a 30 percent chance for an isolated shower Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower-80s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.