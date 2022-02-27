Community mourns old Moss Point school building after 12-hour fire

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Moss Point are saddened to say goodbye to their old elementary school Sunday after it went up in massive flames around 8:15 Saturday night.

“It’s sad,” Curtis Stone said.

Stone has lived in Moss Point all his life, right behind Orange Lake Elementary School.

“I had six brothers and sisters, and we all went there. You can see we walked there,” he said, pointing to what was left of the building.

He said he thinks the fire started in the west wing.

Within minutes, he and many others stood, watching the old structure from their childhood burn.

“There’s a lot of sad people out there right now, a lot of sad people,” Stone said.

Rita Taylor also lives near the property that has been vacant and abandoned for more than a decade.

“Our kids went to it. My brother’s kids went to it,” she said. “And it’s just a, you know, sad situation.”

Orange Lake Elementary closed in 2011 as part of the Moss Point School District’s realignment plan.

“It’s at least about 70 years old,” Taylor said.

Debbie Crawford, also born and raised in Moss Point, taught at the school for about five years.

“Right now, my heart is broke,” she told WLOX. “Last night, when they were filming it, it was so weird because I saw this tree that, when kids would run away, they’d climb up that tree, and it seemed like it was always me that would have to go bring them down.”

Fire crews continued fighting flames for more than 12 hours, and daylight Sunday revealed what is left behind.

“It’s just a shame that that building was not used for something to be productive,” Crawford said.

Officials are still investigating what caused the blaze.

It’s also not clear yet if anyone was inside the building at the time.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

