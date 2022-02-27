Collins hosts annual Black Heritage Parade

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Floats, marching bands, sports cars and beauty queens were all part of an annual event in Collins Saturday that celebrated Black History Month.

The Black Heritage Parade was part of the 24th annual Black Heritage Celebration in Covington County.

The event was canceled in 2021 because of the pandemic.

Organizers and city officials were glad the city could host the event this year.

“People are ready to get back into the atmosphere, get back into the fellowship of things, not too close, still having to mask up and distance, but I think they’re excited,” said Elaine Barnes, coordinator for the Black Heritage Celebration.

“We have people come from all around to support this organization and the things that we’re trying to do, the history that we’re still making here, so we just really enjoy it,” said Hope Magee Jones, mayor of Collins.

Jones and other city officials also participated in the parade.

It began at Collins High School and ended at Carver Middle School.

The celebration wraps up Sunday with an event titled, “Unity, Praise, Worship & Fellowship of Churches at New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Taylorsville.

