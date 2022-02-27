Bay Springs, Heidelberg advance to “Final Four”

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Four area schools are headed to “The Big House” this week. Here’s a look at Saturday night’s boys basketball from around the Pine Belt:

Biloxi (84) Petal (77) - 4OT

Picayune (51) Wayne County (48) - OT

Florence (44) Hattiesburg (41)

Moss Point (47) FCAHS (44)

Heidelberg (65) Amite County (60)

Bay Springs (63) McEvans (61)

Here’s a look at the “Final Four” schedule at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson:

Monday

Class 1A Girls - Lumberton vs. Biggersville (9 a.m.)

Class 1A Boys - Bay Springs vs. Biggersville (12 p.m.)

Tuesday

Class 2A Boys - Pine Grove vs. Heidelberg (12 p.m.)

Class 5A Girls - Neshoba Central vs. West Jones (5:30 p.m.)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.