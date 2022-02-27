Win Stuff
Bay Springs, Heidelberg advance to “Final Four”

By Taylor Curet
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Four area schools are headed to “The Big House” this week. Here’s a look at Saturday night’s boys basketball from around the Pine Belt:

  • Biloxi (84) Petal (77) - 4OT
  • Picayune (51) Wayne County (48) - OT
  • Florence (44) Hattiesburg (41)
  • Moss Point (47) FCAHS (44)
  • Heidelberg (65) Amite County (60)
  • Bay Springs (63) McEvans (61)

Here’s a look at the “Final Four” schedule at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson:

Monday

  • Class 1A Girls - Lumberton vs. Biggersville (9 a.m.)
  • Class 1A Boys - Bay Springs vs. Biggersville (12 p.m.)

Tuesday

  • Class 2A Boys - Pine Grove vs. Heidelberg (12 p.m.)
  • Class 5A Girls - Neshoba Central vs. West Jones (5:30 p.m.)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

