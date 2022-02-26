Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Treatment to help joint pain in pets now available at local veterinary clinic

Platelet-rich plasma therapy is a treatment that can help treat cases of osteoarthritis and...
Platelet-rich plasma therapy is a treatment that can help treat cases of osteoarthritis and acute injuries in pets, according to veterinarians.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A treatment that can help treat cases of osteoarthritis in pets is now available at Animal Medical Center in Hattiesburg.

According to the American Animal Hospital Association, one in five dogs experiences pain in their joints during their lifetimes.

Platelet-rich plasma therapy is a treatment that can help treat cases of osteoarthritis and acute injuries in pets. That’s according to Animal Medical Center, which now offers the treatment on-site.

Veterinarians say it’s done by taking the pet’s own blood sample, spinning it down to collect platelets, then preparing it for application.

According to AMC, the platelets have proteins and growth factors that can help heal tissue and decrease inflammation.

“This process with the platelets will decrease inflammation but also will start aiding,” said Dr. Blake Crawford, Animal Medical Center associate veterinarian.

“So, if it’s an acute process, the platelet-rich plasma will speed up the recovery time and decrease the amount of long-term injury that is there.”

Crawford says while this treatment is also available for cats, it is mainly used for dogs.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Perry Co. crash kills 1 driver, injures toddler
Steven Williams
Long-time WDAM 7 veteran, Steven Williams, signs off for the final time
Christi Causey was taken into custody and charged with embezzlement.
JCSD arrests Dollar General employee on embezzlement charge
Dustin Shoemake, 32, Hattiesburg is taken into custody by Jones County Sheriff's Department...
Hattiesburg man arrested on controlled substance charge
A Thursday night fire destroyed a metal shop near a home on Sanford Road.
Fire destroys metal shop in Jones County

Latest News

The University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles dropped a disappointing, 51-46, decision on...
Lady Eagles fall in home basketball finale
A home at 917 Tower Road was a complete loss after a Saturday morning fire.
Home lost Saturday morning fire in Jones Co.
Hattiesburg Clinic provided free screenings to 23 people Saturday to kick off Colorectal Cancer...
Hattiesburg Clinic hosts free colon screenings for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Sandy Edney
Silver Alert issued for 59-year-old Natchez woman