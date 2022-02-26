Treatment to help joint pain in pets now available at local veterinary clinic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A treatment that can help treat cases of osteoarthritis in pets is now available at Animal Medical Center in Hattiesburg.

According to the American Animal Hospital Association, one in five dogs experiences pain in their joints during their lifetimes.

Platelet-rich plasma therapy is a treatment that can help treat cases of osteoarthritis and acute injuries in pets. That’s according to Animal Medical Center, which now offers the treatment on-site.

Veterinarians say it’s done by taking the pet’s own blood sample, spinning it down to collect platelets, then preparing it for application.

According to AMC, the platelets have proteins and growth factors that can help heal tissue and decrease inflammation.

“This process with the platelets will decrease inflammation but also will start aiding,” said Dr. Blake Crawford, Animal Medical Center associate veterinarian.

“So, if it’s an acute process, the platelet-rich plasma will speed up the recovery time and decrease the amount of long-term injury that is there.”

Crawford says while this treatment is also available for cats, it is mainly used for dogs.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.