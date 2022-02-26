Tax reform and teacher pay raises still pending at State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some of the most closely monitored issues of this legislative session are still undone.

Both tax reform and teacher pay raises will likely come down to the end of the session with a need for compromises between the two chambers.

Tax relief or reform is a hot topic for the second year in a row at the Capitol. But the two chambers still have work to do on finding common ground.

“What I have been saying is, it’s a little bit like Goldilocks and three bears that you could have an argument that the Senate looks at the House plan, and thinks that the House plan is too hot, it’s too big, it’s too risky,” described Empower Mississippi President Russ Latino. “And the House looks at the Senate plan and thinks that it’s too small, it’s too cold, right? It’s too safe.”

Empower Mississippi supports full elimination of the income tax and notes that while the focus has been a House vs. Senate conversation, there are other ways to go about a bold tax plan. Meanwhile, other advocates fear either plan is a mistake.

“We think that any plans to eliminate or even reduce the state’s individual income tax will be bad for Mississippi,” said Kyra Roby, One Voice Policy Analyst. “I mean, the truth is, our education system has been underfunded, our roads and bridges network need help. You know, there’s still concerns about healthcare and the cost of that and Mississippi, you know, there are still some really important needs in the state.”

Governor Tate Reeves is not fully endorsing either plan but highlighting what he likes about each.

“I love the fact that the House plan truly lays out a course to eliminate the income tax in statute,” said Reeves Monday. “When looking at the Senate plan, I like the fact that the Senate plan does not raise anybody else’s taxes. I believe we can do both. I believe we can eliminate the income tax without raising taxes on anybody.”

Another issue in limbo at the Capitol is teacher pay raises. That, too, is expected to go to a conference committee before the session wraps up. State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright wouldn’t put a dollar figure on what she thought would be helpful other than to say this:

“I honestly believe if we can get at or above the Southeastern average, that is going to do a lot to keep our teachers in our classrooms,” said Dr. Wright.

