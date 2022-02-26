Lady Mustangs headed to “The Big House”

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Two local girls basketball teams punched their respective tickets to “The Big House” on Friday and West Jones is glad to be in that number.

The Lady Mustangs survived Wayne County 48-37 in Waynesboro to clinch their first trip to the “Final Four” in Jackson since 2019.

“It was just a big game,” said West Jones head coach Sharon Murray. “My girls, I’m just really proud of them. They just stepped it up. I felt like the defense was really good the first quarter, third quarter. We just really played extremely hard. I’m just very proud of them. They worked their way to this point. They made a goal and they worked for it so I’m very proud of them. They did the work tonight.”

West Jones advances to play Neshoba Central on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Here’s a look at the other Friday night scores from around the Pine Belt:

Brookhaven (53) Laurel (44)

Pass Christian (62) Purvis (48)

Franklin County (52) Tylertown (37)

Union (48) Jefferson Davis County (42)

Lumberton (51) Bay Springs (47) - OT Lady Panthers advance to play Biggersville on Monday at 9 a.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum.



MAIS

Hartfield Academy (64) Lamar Christian (31)

Leake Academy (31) PCS (30)

