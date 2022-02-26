Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Lady Mustangs headed to “The Big House”

By Taylor Curet
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Two local girls basketball teams punched their respective tickets to “The Big House” on Friday and West Jones is glad to be in that number.

The Lady Mustangs survived Wayne County 48-37 in Waynesboro to clinch their first trip to the “Final Four” in Jackson since 2019.

“It was just a big game,” said West Jones head coach Sharon Murray. “My girls, I’m just really proud of them. They just stepped it up. I felt like the defense was really good the first quarter, third quarter. We just really played extremely hard. I’m just very proud of them. They worked their way to this point. They made a goal and they worked for it so I’m very proud of them. They did the work tonight.”

West Jones advances to play Neshoba Central on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Here’s a look at the other Friday night scores from around the Pine Belt:

  • Brookhaven (53) Laurel (44)
  • Pass Christian (62) Purvis (48)
  • Franklin County (52) Tylertown (37)
  • Union (48) Jefferson Davis County (42)
  • Lumberton (51) Bay Springs (47) - OT
    • Lady Panthers advance to play Biggersville on Monday at 9 a.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum.

MAIS

  • Hartfield Academy (64) Lamar Christian (31)
  • Leake Academy (31) PCS (30)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A 17-year-old from Sumrall died Wednesday when two vehicles collided on U.S. 49 near the U.S....
Sumrall teenager dies in 2-vehicle collision
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Perry Co. crash kills 1 driver, injures toddler
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Annie Stewart, 70, in connection to an incident that...
Hattiesburg woman accused of felony child abuse
Steven Williams
Long-time WDAM 7 veteran, Steven Williams, signs off for the final time
Dustin Shoemake, 32, Hattiesburg is taken into custody by Jones County Sheriff's Department...
Hattiesburg man arrested on controlled substance charge

Latest News

West Jones Lady Mustangs
Lady Mustangs headed to "The Big House"
Hattiesburg Tigers
Hattiesburg Tigers eye 2nd straight trip to “The Big House”
Hattiesburg Tigers
Hattiesburg Tigers eye 2nd straight trip to "The Big House"
Hattiesburg Tigers
High School Hoops - Pine Belt schools punch tickets to 3rd round