Lady Eagles fall in home basketball finale

The University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles dropped a disappointing, 51-46, decision on...
The University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles dropped a disappointing, 51-46, decision on Senior Day to Rice University at Reed Green Coliseum.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi women’s basketball team struggled to get much going offensively Saturday afternoon at Reed Green Coliseum, falling to Rice University, 51-46, on Senior Day.

”Those four seniors are precious people,” USM head coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. “It’s unfortunate that we weren’t able to get it for them in their final game at Reed Green.

“We’ll regroup, refocus and get ready for two really important games on the road to conclude the regular season.”

Senior point guard Daishai Almond was one of two Lady Eagles in double figures, going for 11 points on a 5-of-9 effort from the floor.

She was joined in double-figures by sophomore post player Melyia Grayson who finished the game with 10 points.

USM wraps up the regular season on the road, visiting the University of Alabama-Birmingham and the University of North Carolina-Charlotte next week to close the regular season.

