Home lost Saturday morning fire in Jones Co.

A home at 917 Tower Road was a complete loss after a Saturday morning fire.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Moselle couple lost their home Saturday morning in a fire.

The Jones County Fire Council said seven volunteer fire departments answered a call of a structure fire at 917 Tower Road that came in at 6:19 a.m. Saturday.

Moselle, Southwest, South Jones, Union, Boggy, Johnson, and Ovett VFDs responded and found a wood-frame home fully engulfed in flames.

Homeowners Brenda and Dale Boyle were sleeping when she awakened feeling short of breath

Brenda Boyle woke up her husband only to find their bedroom filled with smoke. The pair escaped out of the burning home through their bedroom window. 

Neighbors were able to move the Boyle’s vehicle away from the home, though it did sustain some cosmetic damage from the heat.  Their home sustained catastrophic damage.

Two injuries were reported, with one person transported by Emserv Ambulance Service to the emergency room of a nearby hospital.

No details were given regarding the injury or who ad been hurt

Jones County Fire Council would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to install smoke detectors in their homes and change the batteries every six months when the time changes. 

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

