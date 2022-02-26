Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Clinic hosts free colon screenings for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Hattiesburg Clinic provided free screenings to 23 people Saturday to kick off Colorectal Cancer...
Hattiesburg Clinic provided free screenings to 23 people Saturday to kick off Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Clinic held a free colon cancer screening session for 23 patients in preparation for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

According to Hattiesburg Clinic, nearly 70 percent of Saturday’s patients (16 of 23 patients) had colon polyps removed.

According to the American Cancer Society, 90 percent of all colorectal cancer cases and deaths are preventable.

“If we can have them willing to give us 30 minutes of their time for a painless test, we could potentially stop cancer,” said Dr. Michael Goebel, a Hattiesburg Clinic gastroenterologist.

“So, that’s the main reason why we do this, to be able to know that we can impact people’s lives that way. For us, this is why we come to work. This is what we want to do.”

The patients participating Saturday would not have been screened otherwise because of lack of insurance coverage.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Perry Co. crash kills 1 driver, injures toddler
Steven Williams
Long-time WDAM 7 veteran, Steven Williams, signs off for the final time
Christi Causey was taken into custody and charged with embezzlement.
JCSD arrests Dollar General employee on embezzlement charge
Dustin Shoemake, 32, Hattiesburg is taken into custody by Jones County Sheriff's Department...
Hattiesburg man arrested on controlled substance charge
A Thursday night fire destroyed a metal shop near a home on Sanford Road.
Fire destroys metal shop in Jones County

Latest News

The Express Care drive-thru in Collins is one of four drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics...
CCH sees drop in COVID cases, but will keep drive-thru test clinics open
Forrest County Emergency Management will host a drive-thru giveaway Saturday for face masks and...
Forrest County EOC hosting final PPE giveaway Saturday
4th grade students from Petal Elementary School tour the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at...
More schools planning Shelby museum trips as pandemic wanes
The grant period starts July 1, 2022, and should be set up in all districts by July 1, 2023.
Telehealth program coming to K-12 schools