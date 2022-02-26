Hattiesburg Clinic hosts free colon screenings for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Clinic held a free colon cancer screening session for 23 patients in preparation for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

According to Hattiesburg Clinic, nearly 70 percent of Saturday’s patients (16 of 23 patients) had colon polyps removed.

According to the American Cancer Society, 90 percent of all colorectal cancer cases and deaths are preventable.

“If we can have them willing to give us 30 minutes of their time for a painless test, we could potentially stop cancer,” said Dr. Michael Goebel, a Hattiesburg Clinic gastroenterologist.

“So, that’s the main reason why we do this, to be able to know that we can impact people’s lives that way. For us, this is why we come to work. This is what we want to do.”

The patients participating Saturday would not have been screened otherwise because of lack of insurance coverage.

