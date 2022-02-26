Win Stuff
European conflict leading to effects on U.S. soil

By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Russians continue to invade Ukraine, the effects that come from the attacks are starting to be felt on American soil.

“Consumers around the world may have to pay higher prices for energy, for grain and for other kinds of commodities. The other thing at stake? The liberal democratic order,” said Southern Miss Associate Professor Bryan LaPierre. “Putin’s assault on Ukraine isn’t just an attempt to redraw the iron curtain over that country, it is also an assault on the western democratic system.”

In addition to the price increase to resources, international relations are in jeopardy.

“Russian-American relations have plunged to their lowest level since the darkest days of the Cold War, and frankly I don’t see an end to that any time soon,” said LaPierre.

According to the Mississippi National Guard, things are remaining fairly similar so far in the Pine Belt.

MSNG Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles released a statement, and it reads as follows:

“We are continuing our training in the same way we always do to maintain our readiness. At the present time, we are not aware of any requirements for the Mississippi National Guard to support actions occurring overseas in the European theater.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

