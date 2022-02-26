Cloudy tomorrow with rain returning on Sunday

This evening will be cold and cloudy with temperatures in the mid 40s. Lows will be in the low 40s.

Saturday will be dry and cloudy. Highs will only reach the low 60s on Saturday afternoon.

Another chance of rain will be possible Sunday morning with highs only reaching the upper 50s

Next week will be much nicer with Sunny skies and highs in the low 60s on Monday. Highs will gradually warm up into the mid to upper 70s by the end of next week with abundant sunshine

