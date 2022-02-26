City of Petal to host Black History Month Luncheon Saturday

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is celebrating Black History Month this Saturday, Feb. 26 before the month comes to a conclusion.

The city will be hosting a luncheon at the Petal Civic Center from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., with live music performed by “One Man Band” CC Carter.

“I think it’s great. It’s a good thing for the public,” said Petal Parks and Recreation Director Josh Young. ”Anybody is welcome to come.”

The two previous years’ celebrations had been canceled due to COVID.

