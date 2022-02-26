Win Stuff
City of Petal to host Black History Month Luncheon Saturday

Petal's Black History Month celebration returns in 2022.
By Will Polston
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is celebrating Black History Month this Saturday, Feb. 26 before the month comes to a conclusion.

The city will be hosting a luncheon at the Petal Civic Center from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., with live music performed by “One Man Band” CC Carter.

“I think it’s great. It’s a good thing for the public,” said Petal Parks and Recreation Director Josh Young. ”Anybody is welcome to come.”

The two previous years’ celebrations had been canceled due to COVID.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

