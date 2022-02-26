Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

CCH sees drop in COVID cases, but will keep drive-thru test clinics open

By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital is reporting a big drop in COVID-19 cases lately.

Two weeks ago, 30 percent of all patients tested through the hospital system were positive for the virus.

This week, that number is down to eight percent.

Meanwhile, the hospital has decided to keep four drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics open indefinitely. They are located in Collins, Sumrall, Taylorsville and Magee.

They’ll test for COVID-19 and other illnesses like the flu and strep throat.

Tests for the virus are free. All others will be billed as normal clinic visits.

“(The clinics) were initially created to combat COVID, and now what we’ve seen is the potential for them to be able to meet patients’ needs in convenience and care because they are so convenient,” said Karen Sanford, marketing coordinator for Covington County Hospital.

“Anything that you can go into a walk-in clinic for, you can come to the drive-thru. We really envision this drive-thru format to be the future of healthcare.”

Covington County Hospital is still offering free COVID-19 shots at Covington Place, its drive-thru vaccine clinic on South Fir Avenue.

It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A 17-year-old from Sumrall died Wednesday when two vehicles collided on U.S. 49 near the U.S....
Sumrall teenager dies in 2-vehicle collision
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Perry Co. crash kills 1 driver, injures toddler
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Annie Stewart, 70, in connection to an incident that...
Hattiesburg woman accused of felony child abuse
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
John William Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg
Wanted man in custody in Forrest Co.

Latest News

Petal's Black History Month celebration returns in 2022.
City of Petal to host Black History Month Luncheon Saturday
Tax reform and teacher pay raises still pending at State Capitol
Tax reform and teacher pay raises still pending at State Capitol
Tax reform and teacher pay raises still pending at State Capitol
Zoo train goes electric
Zoo train goes electric