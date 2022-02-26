CCH sees drop in COVID cases, but will keep drive-thru test clinics open

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital is reporting a big drop in COVID-19 cases lately.

Two weeks ago, 30 percent of all patients tested through the hospital system were positive for the virus.

This week, that number is down to eight percent.

Meanwhile, the hospital has decided to keep four drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics open indefinitely. They are located in Collins, Sumrall, Taylorsville and Magee.

They’ll test for COVID-19 and other illnesses like the flu and strep throat.

Tests for the virus are free. All others will be billed as normal clinic visits.

“(The clinics) were initially created to combat COVID, and now what we’ve seen is the potential for them to be able to meet patients’ needs in convenience and care because they are so convenient,” said Karen Sanford, marketing coordinator for Covington County Hospital.

“Anything that you can go into a walk-in clinic for, you can come to the drive-thru. We really envision this drive-thru format to be the future of healthcare.”

Covington County Hospital is still offering free COVID-19 shots at Covington Place, its drive-thru vaccine clinic on South Fir Avenue.

It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

