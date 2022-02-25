Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Wanted: Man who allegedly stole $1M worth of COVID-19 tests

This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are...
This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are seeking Carlitos Peralta, a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer's clinic.(Santa Ana (Calif.) Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer’s clinic.

Santa Ana police say 33-year-old Carlitos Peralta had access to his employer’s shipping and delivery system.

His employer has seven warehouses nationwide that are used to store and ship COVID-19 tests to customers that include clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels.

Police say Peralta diverted nearly 100 separate shipments from multiple warehouses to his home.

The police department asked the public Thursday to contact the agency with information about his whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old from Sumrall died Wednesday when two vehicles collided on U.S. 49 near the U.S....
Sumrall teenager dies in 2-vehicle collision
Breazeale is the second suspect arrested in connection to the case of a man being found bound...
Second suspect arrested in Jones Co. kidnapping, aggravated assault case
Students have been paying their respects all day Wednesday at the site of the crash.
Student from Mississippi killed after being hit by car on UMass campus
The woman is believed to have stolen $1,800 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty on Feb. 17,...
HPD asks for help identifying Ulta Beauty shoplifter
Nathan Hill, 23, of Purvis.
Wanted man now in custody in Marion Co.

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
For 3 more officers at Floyd killing, jury says: Guilty
6pm Headlines 2/24
6pm Headlines 2/24
Big event to welcome kindergarteners for Lamar County School District.
Lamar County School District preparing for ‘Cruise into Kindergarten’
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
.
Lamar County School District preparing for ‘Cruise into Kindergarten’