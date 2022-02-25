Southern Miss Track & Field - Hattiesburg’s best-kept secret

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s become one of the most consistent programs on the campus of Southern Miss.

Yet, all of the Track & Field team’s success still seems to fly under the radar.

The USM women claimed their second straight Conference USA Indoor Championship on Sunday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The Lady Eagles made nine trips to the podium including Oliwia Wawrzyniak’s gold medal.

The Poland native earned Freshman of the Meet honors after winning the 5,000m with a new program-best of 16:33.99.

Overall the women outscored Middle Tennessee 101 points to 91.

Jon Stuart was named the C-USA Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. He’s built a program in Hattiesburg that athletes from all over the world want to be a part of.

“It just shows that we’ve really built a culture here of hard work and recruiting kids that have a great deal of heart and a lot of guts,” Stuart said. “And that’s what it takes to win back to back championships.”

“This is a really encouraging program,” said sophomore sprinter Trinity Benson, who took silver in the 60m with a personal-best of 7.48. “There’s really no negativity. It’s all like laughs, it’s fun. We’re always at practice like joking around with each other. And it’s just a really fun environment to be around. When you’re doing something you love and then it’s fun at the same time, it’ll be a lot of results that follow.”

“That’s a big thing with everybody, we’re very encouraging to each other,” said sophomore sprinter Kenia Seals. “We know what everybody’s capable of so we hold everybody to that. It’s a lot of love and that’s what kinda brings us together in practice and competition.”

Seals grabbed silver in the 200m with a time of 24.05 and earned bronze in the 60m with a time of 7.55.

On the men’s side, three Golden Eagles took home gold medals.

Fred Moudani won the shot put with a throw of 59′5.5″.

DJ Butler claimed the 400m crown with a time of 47.30.

Corvell Todd won his second-straight men’s high jump title with the second-best mark in Southern Miss history at 7′3.75″. The junior has the opportunity to compete at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham from March 11-12.

