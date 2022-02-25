Win Stuff
SCAM ALERT: False deputy phone scam in Forrest Co.

Scam Alert
Scam Alert(WBKO)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims is warning the public about another ongoing scam.

“There is a person calling claiming to be a Forrest County deputy. He claims you missed jury duty and must pay a fine. This is a scam,” said Sims.

Sims said the number the scammer is calling from is 601-531-2506.

If you get a call from this number, please do not send any money by any method. Do not give them any banking or personal information.

Posted by Forrest County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 25, 2022

You can report a scam to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.

You can also contact the Attorney General Consumer Protection Division Biloxi Office at 228-386-4400.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

