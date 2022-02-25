SCAM ALERT: False deputy phone scam in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims is warning the public about another ongoing scam.
“There is a person calling claiming to be a Forrest County deputy. He claims you missed jury duty and must pay a fine. This is a scam,” said Sims.
Sims said the number the scammer is calling from is 601-531-2506.
If you get a call from this number, please do not send any money by any method. Do not give them any banking or personal information.
You can report a scam to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.
You can also contact the Attorney General Consumer Protection Division Biloxi Office at 228-386-4400.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.