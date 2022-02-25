REMINDER: Streets to close for Hattiesburg Caerus Mardi Gras Parade

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Laissez le bon temps rouler (let the good times roll)!

On Saturday, the Hattiesburg Caerus Mardi Gras Parade, presented by Keith’s Superstore, is scheduled to roll at 4 p.m. It will begin from Service Drive to Hardy Street to 38th Avenue.

The Hattiesburg Police Department, Forrest County Sherriff’s Office and University Police Department will be providing traffic support, with additional help from the city’s public works and parks & recreation departments, during the parade.

At 1 p.m., Service Drive from Sims Road to West 4th Street will be closed for staging floats.

This year, throws will not be allowed from floats after the Hardy Street/38th Avenue turn, so you should be mindful of this when choosing a place to watch the parade.

At 2:30 p.m., crews will begin closing all roads involved in the parade route to prepare for a 4 p.m. parade start. At 3 p.m., all roads will be closed.

Hardy Street will remain closed until all city vehicles have collected trash and barricades have been cleared.

The following streets will remain closed for approximately 4-5 hours:

West 4th and Service Drive

College Drive and Service Drive

Felder Place and Service Drive

Alumni Drive and Service Road

Southern Miss Drive and Service Road

Southern Miss Drive and Hardy Street

S 27th Avenue and Hardy Street

S 28th Avenue and Hardy Street

East Memorial Drive and Hardy Street

S 29th Avenue and Hardy Street

West Memorial Plaza and Hardy Street

N/S 31st Avenue and Hardy Street

N 32nd Avenue and Hardy Street

N 33rd Avenue and Hardy Street

Southampton Road and Hardy Street

Ross Boulevard and Hardy Street

N/S 34th Avenue and Hardy Street

N 35th Avenue and Hardy Street

N 36th Avenue and Hardy Street

S 37th Avenue and Hardy Street

N 38th Avenue and Hardy Street

Pearl Street and N 38th Avenue

Montague Boulevard and N 38th Avenue

Mable Street and N 38th Avenue

Morningside Drive and N 38th Avenue

40th Avenue will be open to north and southbound traffic to help with detour traffic, and floats will begin staging at the corner of W 7th Street and the Service Road.

