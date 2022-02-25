Red carpet event for Bruce Willis movie rolls out Saturday in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’re invited to the red-carpet screening this weekend for ‘A Day to Die,’ starring Bruce Willis.

The movie, filmed in Jackson, also stars Frank Grillo, Leon Robinson, and Kevin Dillon with a cameo by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

The premiere will be held at the Jackson Convention Complex Saturday, February 26.

You can see the stars walk the red carpet at 5 p.m., but the film will be closed to a limited audience and begins at 7 p.m.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, ex-military ops officer Conner Connolly (Kevin Dillon) has one day to pay $2 million in reparations to a local gang leader Tyrone Pettis (Leon Robinson) in order to save his kidnapped wife.

With her life on the line, Conner must recruit his old crew, led by Brice Mason (Frank Grillo), to pull off a series of dangerous heists to repay the money he owes and settle a score with the city’s corrupt police chief (Bruce Willis).

In a race against time, the crew must rely on their tactical training and brotherhood to save themselves and those who matter most.

Gianni Capaldi, Brooke Butler, Vernon Davis, Mohamed Karim, Alexander Kane, and Curtis Nichouls round out the cast.

Watch the trailer here.

The film is set for release on March 4.

