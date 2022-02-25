Rain moves in tonight, bring cooler weather for your Friday.

This evening will be warm with increasing clouds as temperatures fall into the low 60s after sunset. A cold front will move in overnight, giving us rain and cooler weather by the morning. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Showers will linger through the morning tomorrow, with cloudy skies all day long. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will be dry and cloudy. Highs will only reach the low 60s on Saturday afternoon.

Another chance of rain will be possible Sunday morning with highs only reaching the upper 50s.

Next week will be much nicer with Sunny skies and highs in the low 60s on Monday. Highs will gradually warm up into the mid to upper 70s by the end of next week with abundant sunshine.

