Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Rain moves in tonight, bring cooler weather for your Friday.

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 2/24
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be warm with increasing clouds as temperatures fall into the low 60s after sunset. A cold front will move in overnight, giving us rain and cooler weather by the morning. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Showers will linger through the morning tomorrow, with cloudy skies all day long. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will be dry and cloudy. Highs will only reach the low 60s on Saturday afternoon.

Another chance of rain will be possible Sunday morning with highs only reaching the upper 50s.

Next week will be much nicer with Sunny skies and highs in the low 60s on Monday. Highs will gradually warm up into the mid to upper 70s by the end of next week with abundant sunshine.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A 17-year-old from Sumrall died Wednesday when two vehicles collided on U.S. 49 near the U.S....
Sumrall teenager dies in 2-vehicle collision
Breazeale is the second suspect arrested in connection to the case of a man being found bound...
Second suspect arrested in Jones Co. kidnapping, aggravated assault case
Students have been paying their respects all day Wednesday at the site of the crash.
Student from Mississippi killed after being hit by car on UMass campus
The woman is believed to have stolen $1,800 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty on Feb. 17,...
HPD asks for help identifying Ulta Beauty shoplifter
Nathan Hill, 23, of Purvis.
Wanted man now in custody in Marion Co.

Latest News

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 2/24
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 2/24
02/24 Ryan’s “Summer-Like” Thursday Morning Forecast
02/24 Ryan’s “Summer-Like” Thursday Morning Forecast
02/24 Ryan’s “Summer-Like” Thursday Morning Forecast
02/24 Ryan’s “Summer-Like” Thursday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 2/23
One more day of summertime warmth before cooler and rainy weather moves in for your Friday