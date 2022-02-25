Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Perry Co. crash kills 1 driver, injures toddler

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.(Gray)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One adult was killed and an unrestrained two-year-old toddler suffered minor injuries in a crash in Perry County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash, which happened on Highway 15 on Thursday morning at approximately 9:25 a.m.

A 2012 Toyota Corolla driven by a resident of Richton was traveling north on Highway 15 when it collided with a 2008 Ford Edge driven by 73-year-old Bobbie Cowart, of Richton, who was also traveling north.

According to the MHP, Cowart suffered fatal injuries from the crash. An unrestrained two-year-old toddler in the Ford also suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A 17-year-old from Sumrall died Wednesday when two vehicles collided on U.S. 49 near the U.S....
Sumrall teenager dies in 2-vehicle collision
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Annie Stewart, 70, in connection to an incident that...
Hattiesburg woman accused of felony child abuse
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
The woman is believed to have stolen $1,800 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty on Feb. 17,...
HPD asks for help identifying Ulta Beauty shoplifter
John William Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg
Wanted man in custody in Forrest Co.

Latest News

Dustin Shoemake, 32, Hattiesburg is taken into custody by Jones County Sheriff's Department...
Hattiesburg man arrested on controlled substance charge
A Thursday night fire destroyed a metal shop near a home on Sanford Road.
Fire destroys metal shop in Jones County
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Jones College Lady Bobcats
Lady Bobcats claim MACCC Tournament Title