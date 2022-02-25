Perry Co. crash kills 1 driver, injures toddler

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One adult was killed and an unrestrained two-year-old toddler suffered minor injuries in a crash in Perry County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash, which happened on Highway 15 on Thursday morning at approximately 9:25 a.m.

A 2012 Toyota Corolla driven by a resident of Richton was traveling north on Highway 15 when it collided with a 2008 Ford Edge driven by 73-year-old Bobbie Cowart, of Richton, who was also traveling north.

According to the MHP, Cowart suffered fatal injuries from the crash. An unrestrained two-year-old toddler in the Ford also suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

