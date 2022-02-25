Perry Central High School impresses at Beta Club Convention

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The 76th annual Beta Senior Convention was this past weekend, and Perry Central High School came out to impress.

Overall, the Beta Club won three different awards, and a student was elected an officer chair for the first time in school history.

PCHS junior Tavell Whitfield was elected as the new Mississippi Beta Club President, representing all schools in the State of Mississippi at the National Convention.

“It has been an honor, and I know that God is going to take us all great places and you just have to stay determined and whatever you put your mind to, you most definitely can achieve,” said Whitfield.

In addition, PCHS juniors Sariah Howze and Cloe Knight also placed and will be heading to the National Convention.

Howze placed first in the talent competition and will be the opening act or the convention. Knight placed fourth in Division II Speech.

“I’m glad that someone saw that I had potential to open up for nationals as an opening act,” said Howze. “I’ll try my best to make Perry Central proud.”

“When I learned that I placed, I was excited because I went against 20 other schools, probably more than that, but it’s just really it’s always exciting to place and represent PC,” said Knight.

Finally, the PCHS team placed fourth in the campaign skit, qualifying the entire club for the National Convention.

The National Convention will take place over the first week of July and will take place in Nashville, Tenn.

The sponsors of the club, Gayle Draughn, Karen Lott, Alex Townsend and Mayan Jordan, will also be attending.

