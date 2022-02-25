Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Parents sue after stranger admits to sneaking into NICU to feed and change their baby

A stranger admitted to sneaking into the hospital's NICU and bottle feeding a baby that was not...
A stranger admitted to sneaking into the hospital's NICU and bottle feeding a baby that was not his.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A mother and father in Iowa are suing a hospital after a stranger admitted to sneaking into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), bottle feeding their newborn and changing the child’s diaper in December.

Mother Gabrielle Lage and father Chase Adams are suing Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines for the security lapse. The parents are also suing 36-year-old Adam Wedig, the man who admits he slipped into the NICU.

Adam Wedig is seen on security video sneaking into the NICU.
Adam Wedig is seen on security video sneaking into the NICU.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)

According to an affidavit, Wedig said he followed a nurse through a secure door into the NICU, fed the couple’s baby a bottle and changed the child’s diaper. While he admits doing it, he hasn’t said why.

The baby was not harmed. Wedig has been charged with trespassing.

The parents say they filed the lawsuit to make sure something like this does not happen again.

“If a stranger can gain access to the NICU, it says loads about the lapse of security Mercy has. Hopefully this will change things and change them permanently for the better,” the parents’ lawyer Thomas Slater said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old from Sumrall died Wednesday when two vehicles collided on U.S. 49 near the U.S....
Sumrall teenager dies in 2-vehicle collision
Breazeale is the second suspect arrested in connection to the case of a man being found bound...
Second suspect arrested in Jones Co. kidnapping, aggravated assault case
Students have been paying their respects all day Wednesday at the site of the crash.
Student from Mississippi killed after being hit by car on UMass campus
The woman is believed to have stolen $1,800 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty on Feb. 17,...
HPD asks for help identifying Ulta Beauty shoplifter
Nathan Hill, 23, of Purvis.
Wanted man now in custody in Marion Co.

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
For 3 more officers at Floyd killing, jury says: Guilty
6pm Headlines 2/24
6pm Headlines 2/24
Big event to welcome kindergarteners for Lamar County School District.
Lamar County School District preparing for ‘Cruise into Kindergarten’
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
.
Lamar County School District preparing for ‘Cruise into Kindergarten’