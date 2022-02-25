Win Stuff
MSDH: New COVID-19 cases stay below 600 in Mississippi Friday

For a third consecutive day, new COVIID-19 cases were less than 600 in Mississippi.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – For a third consecutive day, new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi stayed at less than 600, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported Friday.

MSDH said Friday that 577 new cases of COVID had been reported during the latest 24-hour period.

The MSDH also reported 24 new deaths associated with COVID.

Five of those deaths occurred between Feb. 19 and Feb. 23, including one in Lamar County.

Another nineteen deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Jan. 13 and Feb. 20, including one in Jones County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 789,056 and 12,008, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 87,912 COVID-19 cases and 1,203 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 7,043 cases, 107 deaths
  • Forrest: 21,856 cases, 302 deaths
  • Jasper: 4,771 cases, 72 deaths
  • Jones: 21,082 cases, 285 deaths
  • Lamar: 17,282 cases, 157 deaths
  • Marion: 6,928 cases, 133 deaths
  • Perry: 3,028 cases, 63 deaths
  • Wayne: 5,922 cases, 84 deaths.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH also reported 752,267 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,727,361 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,515,299 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies, and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments.

Appointments can be made online. Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 5,957,262 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

