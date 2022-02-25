More schools planning Shelby museum trips as pandemic wanes

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - As COVID-19 case numbers fall, the number of young visitors to the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby continues to rise.

More school districts are planning field trips to the museum these days.

Among the students visiting this week are hundreds of 4th graders from Petal Elementary School.

They’ve toured the museum, its gift shop and other parts of Camp Shelby.

“It’s fun because I haven’t been to a field trip since first grade,” said Jaiden Collins, one of the 4th graders visiting the museum.

“It’s very great to be here and I’ve never been to the military base, so it’s very fun to be here,” said Jeremiah Kirk, another 4th-grade student.

“It’s been great, we’ve learned about the experiences of other soldiers,” said 4th grader Bennett Hutchinson.

“We got to see models of soldiers and we got to talk to a soldier. It was very interesting and I enjoyed my stay,” said Gabby Barnes, another student from the 4th grade.

Museum director Tommy Lofton says more than a half dozen other school districts have planned field trips for their students before the end of the school year.

