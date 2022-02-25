Making History: Angela Pickering sworn in as first African American Mayor of Raleigh

RALEIGH, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, history was made when Angela Pickering won a special runoff election to become the first African American mayor of the city.

A large crowd gathered on Thursday for her swearing-in ceremony, which was scheduled to be held inside city hall, but the gathering was moved outdoors due to the number in attendance.

She beat out her opponent Curtis Hegwood by 10 votes in the runoff, 212-202.

Pickering replaces Bobby Boykin, the former mayor who was re-elected last year but resigned just a few months into his term.

Jerome Watts was one of those in attendance for the ceremony and said he’s was glad to be witnessing history in the making.

“I’m just speechless, I’m so proud for her, I’m so proud,” said Jerome.

Pastor Ronald V. Wilbon, who is a longtime friend of Mayor Pickering’s, echoed those sentiments.

“We’re just happy, we’re elated, it’s great, it’s a good atmosphere and everybody is happy,” Wilbon noted.

Smith County District 5 Supervisor Howard Hammons quickly noted the historic value of the day.

Pickering was moved by the support from members of the community and gave God the glory.

“I never thought in a million years that I would be at this point, but God is good. I’m just so pleased and overwhelmed with joy, I’m just excited about it,” Pickering said.

When asked about her platform and goals her office will set for the city’s future, Pickering stated that she ran because she believes in the city and those who live in the area.

“I just felt like we could have something better, and we needed to grow more and we can have that if somebody is going to get out and fight for it and I’m willing to get out and fight for it,” said Pickering.

“It’s all about working with each other. Everybody has got to work together. It’s not an ‘I’ but rather a ‘we’ and as long as I keep it as a ‘we’ then we will be great.” she added.

Pickering went on to say that jobs are at the top of her list and intends on seeking counsel from area mayors on ways of bringing more businesses into the area.

She has a background in business as the owner of three companies including a tax service, a trucking company and a restaurant located in Raleigh.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.