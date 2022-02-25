Long-time WDAM 7 veteran, Steven Williams, signs off for the final time

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) – WDAM 7 anchor Steven Williams said he thinks he’s ready, having spent the past year or so preparing to go from a face of the franchise to a face in the crowd in the next few days.

After nearly four decades as a fixture in the Pine Belt, Williams will walk away from the lights and the cues and the makeup and the dress up and just the whole shebang that goes with sitting in front of an unforgiving camera to deliver the events of the day.

Williams will sign off Friday, bringing the curtain down on a career that began in TV news trenches before ending as a man to be trusted by viewers across the Pine Belt.

“I’ve been preparing for this for over a year, and trying to learn from other people’s retirement experiences, so I expect there will be a period of decompression,” Williams said. “The news game is high octane, and I’ll surely miss that for a while.”

“But, I also look forward to never having to wear a tie again,” Williams added.

Williams grew up a son of Jones County, like his father and his father before him.

“Both my parents, and theirs,” Williams said. “So, deep roots in the Free State.”

Soon after graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi with a journalism degree, Williams began his career at the Laurel Leader-Call newspaper.

“One day in 1983, (then-)WDAM news director Randy Swan called me up out of the blue and asked me to come work for him,” Williams said. “I knew nothing about television. I had never set foot in a TV station. I learned everything on the job.

“Spent 20 years as a reporter, working county and city government, the courts, schools, law enforcement, politics, economic development, everything. Covered the state Capitol for several years as our legislative correspondent. Produced and anchored the weekend newscasts for a long time. Since 2003 I’ve been a full-time anchor,” Williams added.

Which meant being the bearer of news, both good and bad.

But whether on-camera or, later, in-studio, Williams found a way to weave a grounded voice into a delivery that invited the audience to lend an ear for the evening.

“Many years ago, I read about Connie Chung, a network news anchor that I greatly admired, explaining the technique behind her relaxed and conversational style,” Williams said “She imagined that she was just telling her mom what happened that day. That’s the best advice for this job I’ve ever heard, and I’ve passed it along to others coming up.

“When you first start out on the anchor desk with all those cameras pointing at you and the bright studio lights, you feel like you’re on stage in front of a million people. Later on, you realize you’re just chatting with one or two folks on their couch,” Williams added.

Williams has had plenty of chats and conversations with thousands of viewers over the years, offering stories and documenting moments, both the wonderful and the horrible.

“Without a doubt the station’s finest hour, and mine as an anchor, was Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath in 2005,” Williams said. “One night shortly after the storm, an NBC News crew dropped by the station and ended up staying around to do a story about how WDAM was serving as a crucial information clearinghouse, linking people who desperately needed help to those who could provide it.”

“That report aired nationally on NBC Nightly News. Unfortunately, most of our local viewers never saw it because few people had electric power at the time,” Williams added.

Williams said technology has changed the business.

“Well, nostalgia always makes the past look rosier than it really was, but reporting has changed a lot,” Williams said. “For one thing, when I was in the field, I always had a cameraman with me on every shoot, so I didn’t have to fuss with equipment and technical stuff and I could focus on my craft, which is gathering information, writing, and presenting.”

“Today’s MMJs (multimedia journalists) have to do everything by themselves. What we used to call a one-man-band. They also have to post on Facebook and Twitter and write up web versions of the multiple stories they cover each day, plus maintain their gear and their fleet vehicles. Back in the day, my sole objective was the 6 o’clock broadcast, so I could take all day long and concentrate all my effort on one big story,” Williams added.

One big question _ OK _ two big questions:

Did Williams have any big plans after leaving what had been a large part of his life?

Would he hit the road and continue the travels he managed to wind throughout his working career?

“An article that I read a while back said the number one regret of retirees is that they didn’t travel more when they were younger,” Williams said. “I’m glad to say that’s one mistake I haven’t made. Of course, there are a few places left on my bucket list, like Antarctica.”

“But, I intend to do little or nothing for at least a year,” Williams added.

Williams was asked if he had a final sentiment to share with the many who watched him down the years.

“Just simply, thanks to the station management and especially to the viewers for allowing me this tremendous privilege for all these years,” Williams said. “I hope that I’ve lived up to that honor.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.