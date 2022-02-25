Lamar County School District preparing for ‘Cruise into Kindergarten’

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County School District is preparing for their “Cruising into Kindergarten” event to welcome all incoming students.

This event will be on April 1, 2022, at both the Oak Grove and Purvis High School football fields starting at 5 p.m.

“We’re really hoping that they’ll just be excited about starting kindergarten. It’s such an amazing experience,” said Oak Grove Longleaf Elementary kindergarten teacher Jennifer Craft. “We just want them to know that we’re excited to meet them, excited to see them and that kindergarten is going to be amazing.”

At the event, there will be free door prizes, food and a showing of the movie, “Cars.”

Staff and administration will also be at the event to answer questions for parents regarding school or registration.

