JCSD arrests Dollar General employee on embezzlement charge

Christi Causey was taken into custody and charged with embezzlement.
Christi Causey was taken into custody and charged with embezzlement.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ A former Dollar General employee is charged of stealing more than $62,000.

Christi Causey, 60, Soso, was arrested on a charge of embezzlement Friday afternoon by Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators, Sgt. J.D. Carter and Denny Graham.

Causey is accused of embezzling more than $62,000 from the Dollar General store in Calhoun since October, 2021.

Causey is being held at the Jones County Jail pending her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

