JCSD arrests Dollar General employee on embezzlement charge

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ A former Dollar General employee is charged of stealing more than $62,000.

Christi Causey, 60, Soso, was arrested on a charge of embezzlement Friday afternoon by Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators, Sgt. J.D. Carter and Denny Graham.

Causey is accused of embezzling more than $62,000 from the Dollar General store in Calhoun since October, 2021.

Causey is being held at the Jones County Jail pending her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.