Hattiesburg man arrested on controlled substance charge

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Hattiesburg man on Thursday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

JCSD deputies were dispatched to a residence on Northeast Drive in the Powers community following a report of a disturbance.

Dustin Shoemake, 32, was arrested by JCSD deputies and booked into the Jones County Jail.

Three other adult males were questioned at the scene of the disturbance, but were not charged.

Shoemake will face a Jones County Justice Court judge for his initial appearance later Friday.

