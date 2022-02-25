Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Hattiesburg man arrested on controlled substance charge

Dustin Shoemake, 32, Hattiesburg is taken into custody by Jones County Sheriff's Department...
Dustin Shoemake, 32, Hattiesburg is taken into custody by Jones County Sheriff's Department deputy Chase Smith. Shoemake was charged with possession of a controlled substance.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Hattiesburg man on Thursday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

JCSD deputies were dispatched to a residence on Northeast Drive in the Powers community following a report of a disturbance.

Dustin Shoemake, 32, was arrested by JCSD deputies and booked into the Jones County Jail.

Three other adult males were questioned at the scene of the disturbance, but were not charged.

Shoemake will face a Jones County Justice Court judge for his initial appearance later Friday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A 17-year-old from Sumrall died Wednesday when two vehicles collided on U.S. 49 near the U.S....
Sumrall teenager dies in 2-vehicle collision
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Annie Stewart, 70, in connection to an incident that...
Hattiesburg woman accused of felony child abuse
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
The woman is believed to have stolen $1,800 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty on Feb. 17,...
HPD asks for help identifying Ulta Beauty shoplifter
John William Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg
Wanted man in custody in Forrest Co.

Latest News

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Perry Co. crash kills 1 driver, injures toddler
A Thursday night fire destroyed a metal shop near a home on Sanford Road.
Fire destroys metal shop in Jones County
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Jones College Lady Bobcats
Lady Bobcats claim MACCC Tournament Title