Forrest County EOC hosting final PPE giveaway Saturday

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - If you could use more face masks or hand sanitizer, you can pick those up for free this Saturday from Forrest County Emergency Management.

The Emergency Management District office at 4080 U.S. Highway 11 will host a drive-thru mask and sanitizer giveaway on Feb. 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s the Forrest County EOC’s last scheduled distribution of COVID-19 personal protective equipment.

There’s no charge, but you need to be a resident of Forrest county to get the items.

Each individual will get three masks. Or, you can get 20 per household.

They’re the N-95 type masks and they’re being provided by the State Department of Health.

The hand sanitizer has been donated by Channel Control Merchants, LLC.

“We’re asking for identification, proof that you are from Forrest County or the City of Hattiesburg, City of Petal,” said Gerry Burns, operations officer for the Forrest County Emergency Management District. “Other counties have been given their allotment to distribute, so we feel it’s only fair that we make sure the citizens in Forrest County are taken care of first.”

Burns says the Emergency Management District will deliver masks and hand sanitizer to senior citizens or shut-ins who can’t make it to the drive-thru event Saturday.

To arrange delivery, call (601) 544-5911.

