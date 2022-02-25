Fire destroys metal shop in Jones County

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire of unknown origin destroyed a home metal shop Thursday night.

The Jones County Fire Council said multiple county volu8njteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 1489 Sanford Road just after 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the 24-foot-by-36-foot metal shop fully engulfed in flames.

Owner Hilton Boykin said he was at his house next door when he heard two, loud blasts. He and neighbors went outside and found the building in flames.

Southwest, South Jones, Boggy, Union and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

