Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the pieces of legislation focus on boosting our nation’s productivity on a global scale.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Leaders in Congress are working through the fine print of the America Competes and the U.S. Innovation and Competition Acts.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the pieces of legislation focus on boosting our nation’s productivity on a global scale.

”The reality is our over reliance on foreign manufacturers is not just an economic issue,” said Raimondo. “It’s a national security vulnerability.”

Raimondo is calling on federal lawmakers to work their differences out and take swift action on the bills. She points to the global chip shortage as a reason.

”Twenty years ago, we produced almost 40% of all the world’s semiconductors, but over the years that has declined from that to now we produce only 12%,” said Raimondo.

As a result, Raimondo said Americans are paying higher prices for automobiles, appliances, and other devices when the out of pocket expense could be much cheaper if more goods like semiconductor chips were made in America.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) said the pandemic helped to expose our nation’s heavy reliance on other countries for goods.

“We’ve also seen disruptions in our food supply chain especially early in the pandemic, we ran short of things like toilet paper,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin said she wrote two provisions in the America Competes Act. The provisions include the Supply Chain Resiliency Act and parts of her Made in America Act.

Each deal with boosting our country’s competitiveness with China including in manufacturing.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old from Sumrall died Wednesday when two vehicles collided on U.S. 49 near the U.S....
Sumrall teenager dies in 2-vehicle collision
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Annie Stewart, 70, in connection to an incident that...
Hattiesburg woman accused of felony child abuse
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
The woman is believed to have stolen $1,800 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty on Feb. 17,...
HPD asks for help identifying Ulta Beauty shoplifter
John William Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg
Wanted man in custody in Forrest Co.

Latest News

Calling Putin a “modern-day Hitler,” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) said tens of thousands of...
Sen. Wicker blasts Russian attack on Ukraine, calls Putin a ‘modern-day Adolf Hitler’
Senate passes income tax bill
Tarik Domino
‘I will never forget it as long as I live’: Baton Rouge delivery driver killed by stray bullet in Jackson, Miss.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders
Columbia's recent annexation has added more than four square miles to the city.
Columbia mayor wants to quickly provide services to newly-annexed areas