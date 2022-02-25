Carey sees men’s basketball season end

Win Stuff
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDAM) - The William Carey University’s men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end in a 78-59 loss to Loyola University Thursday afternoon.

The Crusaders (10-18) trailed bgy just two points, 30-28, at halftime, but could not keep pace with the Wolfpack in the second half at Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

After allowing Loyola to open on a 9-0 run, the Crusaders eventually tied the game 10-10 with 14 minutes left in the first half.

Maxwell Starwood gave Carey its first lead of the game, draining a three pointer with eight minutes left.  From there, both teams took turns with the lead before Loyola nudged ahead at the break.

The Wolfpack came out of the break quickly, stretching its lead to eight points, but once again, WCU answered.

Starwood and Zarkeichious Martin sparked a 10-2 run by the Crusaders to tie the game at 39 all.

However, the Wolfpack answered with a 10-2 run of its own and never looked back.

Martin led Carey’s scorers with 18 points, Starwood added 14.

The Southern States Athletic Conference announced its regular-season award and honor winners prior to its postseason tournament tipping off and Starwood earned second-team All-SSAC accolades.

