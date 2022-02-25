Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Actor Sean Penn is in Ukraine working on a documentary

Variety reports Penn is filming a documentary on the Russian invasion with Vice Studios.
Variety reports Penn is filming a documentary on the Russian invasion with Vice Studios.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Sean Penn is working on a documentary in Ukraine as Russia begins its invasion.

He has met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and attended news conferences.

The office of the president says Penn came to Kyiv to tell the world the truth about what’s happening.

Variety reports Penn is filming a documentary on the Russian invasion with Vice Studios.

Vice Media Group confirmed the project but wouldn’t say if Penn was involved.

In November, the actor spent time in Ukraine, meeting with troops as tensions rose with Russia.

Thousands of Ukrainians have already crossed into Poland amid the unfolding Ukraine-Russia crisis. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old from Sumrall died Wednesday when two vehicles collided on U.S. 49 near the U.S....
Sumrall teenager dies in 2-vehicle collision
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Annie Stewart, 70, in connection to an incident that...
Hattiesburg woman accused of felony child abuse
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
The woman is believed to have stolen $1,800 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty on Feb. 17,...
HPD asks for help identifying Ulta Beauty shoplifter
John William Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg
Wanted man in custody in Forrest Co.

Latest News

Sen. Ben Sasse, R - Neb., said Friday that Americans should do 'truth telling' to the Russian...
Sasse: 'Appeasement never works with a (bleep) like Putin'
Crowds are waiting to depart from Lviv train station in Ukraine on Friday.
Crowds await trains in Lviv, Ukraine, amid air raid sirens
Oslo City Hall was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Oslo, Norway, Thursday...
Russia puts ‘partial restriction’ on Facebook access amid Ukraine invasion
Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
IOC urges sports bodies to cancel events in Russia, Belarus