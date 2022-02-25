$50K lottery ticket sold in Madison still unclaimed; will expire soon

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is still looking for the person who won big on a lottery ticket in September.

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Circle K on Main Street in Madison on September 15.

However, that ticket has still gone unclaimed.

The winner only has until March 14, 2022, to claim their prize. Otherwise, it will expire.

The winning numbers on the ticket were 01-04-18-46-62 with a Powerball of 25 and a Powerplay of 3X.

