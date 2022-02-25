Win Stuff
02/25 Ryan’s “Cold Front” Friday Morning Forecast

Finally seeing changes to our recent warm and humid pattern.
02/25 Ryan's "Cold Front" Friday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

If this warm and humid week has made you nostalgic for winter, you’ll enjoy this weekend’s changes as this morning’s cold front cools things down. We’re already feeling that now as northerly winds in excess of 10 mph have picked up bringing wind chills in the upper 30s to the northwestern Pine Belt. At the same time though, temperatures on the southeastern end of the Pine Belt are still in the low 70s, but it’ll just take another hour or two for the cold air to catch up. Light to moderate showers are still falling, but will dry up before noon...though the clouds stick around. That means this afternoon will be cloudy and cooler with a high near 55, and a low tonight in the mid 40s. Temperatures will recover somewhat Saturday, back to our average in the low 60s, but another front is pulled through Sunday.

This will bring another rapid round of cooling into the mid 50s and a few more showers, but we’ll be right back to average by the very next day and back in the 80s before you know it by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

