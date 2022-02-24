Win Stuff
WATCH: Drawbridge raises with car still on it

A driver in South Florida is lucky to be alive after a drawbridge raised with his car still on it. (Source: WPBF/Palm Beach County)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST
(Gray News) - A driver in South Florida is lucky to be alive after a drawbridge raised with his car still on it.

The incident happened in October near Palm Beach, but recently released video shows how the scary moment played out.

The car stalled while on the drawbridge, but the operator raised the bridge before it was cleared. The driver can be seen trying to exit the vehicle and it begins to tip. Ultimately, the car slid down to safety, and the driver was unharmed.

Local authorities have launched an investigation. The bridge operator has been fired.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

