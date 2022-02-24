Wanted man in custody in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims announced that John W. Finney is now in custody.

Sims said his deputies captured Finney late on Wednesday.

“We are grateful to individuals from the public for providing information that lead to his arrest,” said Sims.

According to the FCSO, Finney had outstanding warrants for false pretense, grand larceny - auto, robbery, two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable person and one count of home repair fraud.

Finney is currently at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

His bond was set at $300,000. The courts then revoked his bond because he was already under bond for previous felony charges.

