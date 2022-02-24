Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Wanted man in custody in Forrest Co.

John William Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg
John William Finney, 53, from Hattiesburg(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims announced that John W. Finney is now in custody.

Sims said his deputies captured Finney late on Wednesday.

“We are grateful to individuals from the public for providing information that lead to his arrest,” said Sims.

According to the FCSO, Finney had outstanding warrants for false pretense, grand larceny - auto, robbery, two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable person and one count of home repair fraud.

Finney is currently at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

His bond was set at $300,000. The courts then revoked his bond because he was already under bond for previous felony charges.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A 17-year-old from Sumrall died Wednesday when two vehicles collided on U.S. 49 near the U.S....
Sumrall teenager dies in 2-vehicle collision
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Perry Co. crash kills 1 driver, injures toddler
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Annie Stewart, 70, in connection to an incident that...
Hattiesburg woman accused of felony child abuse
Steven Williams
Long-time WDAM 7 veteran, Steven Williams, signs off for the final time
Dustin Shoemake, 32, Hattiesburg is taken into custody by Jones County Sheriff's Department...
Hattiesburg man arrested on controlled substance charge

Latest News

West Jones Lady Mustangs
Lady Mustangs headed to “The Big House”
West Jones Lady Mustangs
Lady Mustangs headed to "The Big House"
Slade Wilks, Southern Miss
Southern Miss walks off Jacksonville State to open weekend series
Slade Wilks, Southern Miss
Southern Miss walks off Jacksonville State to open weekend series
6pm Headlines 2/25
6pm Headlines 2/25