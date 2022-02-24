Win Stuff
Tim’s Two Cents: USM baseball coach Scott Berry

Berry talks about USM’s start to the season, expectations for the Golden Eagles and the fine...
Berry talks about USM's start to the season, expectations for the Golden Eagles and the fine line between waiting out a slip versus shaking up a lineup.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with University of Southern Mississippi baseball coach Scott Berry.

Berry, who has seen his Golden Eagles post five consecutive 40-win seasons, has USM off to a 3-1 record heading into the second weekend series of the 2022 season.

Berry picked up his 400th career win last year, joining Corky Palmer and Hill Denson in USM’s 400-win club. Berry now has 438 victories and trails only Palmer’s 458 wins and Denson’s 468.

Berry had spent six years on staff at then Meridian Junior College before taking MJC’s top job when Palmer left for a short-lived assistant’s job at USM.

Berry spent four years as MCC’s head coach, posting a 185-58 record, twice winning 50 games and winding up in the JUCO World Series twice.

In his four seasons, Meridian was ranked in the top 10 of junior college baseball every week.

Berry rejoined his mentor at USM for the 2001 season and was elevated to Golden Eagles’ head coach after Palmer retired after the 2009 season.

In his first 12 seasons, Berry has led the Golden Eagles to four Conference USA regular-season championships, four C-USA tournament crowns and seven NCAA regionals, including the past four postseasons in a row.

Berry talks about USM’s start to the season, expectations for the Golden Eagles and the fine line between waiting out a slip versus shaking up a lineup.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

