Senate passes income tax bill

(Pexels)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Republican-led Mississippi Senate has passed a bill that would cut hundreds of millions of dollars in state revenue by phasing out part of the income tax and reducing the sales tax on groceries.

The vote Wednesday was 40-11.

The vote sets up a showdown in coming weeks with the House, which is also controlled by Republicans and passed a more extensive tax cut proposal last month.

Mississippi has long been one of the poorest states in the nation.

Discussion of tax reductions is happening as the state has enjoyed larger-than-expected tax collections the past several months, driven partly by federal spending during the pandemic.

