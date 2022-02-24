Win Stuff
S.E. Grocers pumps $262,000 into AHA

Winn Dixie grocers' parent company donated more than $260,00 to the American Heart Association.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WDAM) - In support of American Heart Month, Southeastern Grocers, Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie stores and others, donated $262,000 to the American Heart Association.

During the AHA’s “Life Is Why”™ campaign, generous customers and associates rounded up their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar or made a donation of their choice at the register to protect the health of local individuals and communities.

Each cent raised during the recent program will support the organization’s research for new treatments, programs and services for survivors and their families.

“This gift will support the vital research, education and programs to help safeguard our customers, our associates and their loved ones.”” Southeastern Grocers Chief People Officer Raymond Rhee said,

AHA’s essential programs and research will help save and improve the lives of individuals in their

