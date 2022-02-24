Over 12 MDOC officers under investigation after inmate escape

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a dozen state corrections officers are under investigation in the aftermath of the escape by the convicted murderer known as “Pretty Boy Floyd.”

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, no one has been disciplined or fired yet, but some employees are on leave.

Michael Wilson escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County on February 12th.

They say his risk classification had somehow been lowered, enabling him to leave the maximum-security area and making it easier to get out.

Wilson was captured three days later on the Coast and is now back behind bars, serving his original life sentence for murders in Biloxi and Gulfport.

He also faces additional charges for his escape.

He had previously gotten out of the state prison in Leakesville in 2018.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.