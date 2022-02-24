MSDH: New COVID cases come in at less than 550 for 2nd consecutive day

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – For a second consecutive day, new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi dipped stayed at less than 550, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday.

MSDH said Thursday that 541 new cases of COVID had been reported during the latest 24-hour period.

The MSDH also reported 30 new deaths associated with COVID.

Fifteen of those deaths occurred between Dec. 11, 2021, and Feb. 23, 2022, including one in Forrest County.

Another fifteen deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Jan. 21 and Feb. 17, including one in each of Forrest and Jasper counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 788,479 and 11,984, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 87,879 COVID-19 cases and 1,201 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 7,037 cases, 107 deaths

Forrest: 21,853 cases, 302 deaths

Jasper: 4,765 cases, 72 deaths

Jones: 21,072 cases, 284 deaths

Lamar: 17,273 cases, 156 deaths

Marion: 6,926 cases, 133 deaths

Perry: 3,028 cases, 63 deaths

Wayne: 5,912 cases, 84 deaths.

MSDH also reported 752,267 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,727,361 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,515,793 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies, and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments.

To date, 5,957,262 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

