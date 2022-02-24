Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Celebrating Black History
Advertisement

Moderna testing new COVID-19 booster targeting omicron

The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.
The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Moderna is testing a new kind of COVID-19 booster.

It is a bivalent booster that combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.

The company says there could be data for the booster sometime in March.

Pfizer has also been working on an omicron-specific vaccine and a bivalent vaccine, though FDA officials say it’s unclear whether an omicron-specific vaccine will be necessary.

Daily COVID-19 cases have dropped 90% in the U.S. since mid-January, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old from Sumrall died Wednesday when two vehicles collided on U.S. 49 near the U.S....
Sumrall teenager dies in 2-vehicle collision
The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Perry Co. crash kills 1 driver, injures toddler
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Annie Stewart, 70, in connection to an incident that...
Hattiesburg woman accused of felony child abuse
Steven Williams
Long-time WDAM 7 veteran, Steven Williams, signs off for the final time
Dustin Shoemake, 32, Hattiesburg is taken into custody by Jones County Sheriff's Department...
Hattiesburg man arrested on controlled substance charge

Latest News

In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter
UN Security Council observes a moment of silence for lives lost in Ukraine, while Russia...
Moment of silence for lives lost in Ukraine
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday,...
GOP tests midterm message not focused on Trump grievances
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
China is Russia’s best hope to blunt sanctions, but wary
FILE - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, leaves a policy luncheon, on Feb., 17, 2022, on Capitol...
Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds