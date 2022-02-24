MDOT working on safety & improvement project in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers traveling on Interstate 59 through Forrest County may notice some extra roadwork.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working on a safety and improvement project on I-59 in Forrest County.

“It’s very similar to the project happening on (U.S. Highway) 49,” said Katey Hornsby, MDOT Public Information Officer. “That’s also a safety improvement project and people that have driven that area multiple times can probably see a night and day difference between where it started and where it is now and then it’s only going to get better as the work wraps up on that. And so, that’s the same idea for this project.”

The $66.75-million project is happening across 14 miles of I-59 from the Lamar County line to just south of Moselle.

One of the key parts of the project is improving road surfaces.

“So, basically what crews are going to do is reconstruct the existing structure and get rid of a lot of the concrete and put asphalt on top of it or different things like that...,” Hornsby said. “That’s going to make the roadways last longer. It’s a better material, it’s going to be easier upkeep and it’s just going to make the driving experience better for the traveling public.”

MDOT crews are also working to improve vision on the roadway by altering slopes and removing trees.

“The slopes... it’s going to help with, as people are driving, they’ll have a better sight of what’s in front of them in the roadways,” Hornsby said. “We’re going to get rid of those hills and slopes and flatten them out by removing the trees, especially the pines, they are more likely to snap in potential, you know, severe weather occurrences. If someone were to potentially, you know, get into a wreck or anything like that, instead of potentially hitting a tree, you know, they might go off into a grassy area instead as opposed to that tree.”

The shoulders will also be modified to improve safety.

“We’re going to improve the shoulders and so, that will allow people to pull over on the side of the interstate, you know, if they need to,” Hornsby said. “They don’t have to worry about being too close to the actual interstate.”

The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

