Laurel battling issues with cooking grease in the drains

The city announced a big issue with people pouring grease down their drains
By Mia Monet
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel recently announced a big problem with clogged drains.

Brent Shelby is the project manager for Suez, the City of Laurel’s water contract operator. He says, the company has been dealing with a lot of sewer stop-ups caused by things some people are putting down their drains.

“One of the biggest things that we’re seeing right now is that we’re fighting a heavy amount of grease that is in the lines, and we’re seeing these in our lift stations which causes a pump failure. It causes mains to back of it causes sewer services for the customers to back up” says Shelby.

When this happens, it takes a lot of manpower to fix the issue and it is not a cheap fix.

“It costs a lot of money. The taxpayers they see it, the customers they see it. It costs a lot of money on our equipment. Between our jet truck between labor, over time, it costs money on keeping our pumps going,” says Shelby.

Shelby says pouring cooking grease down the drain can create problems for everybody in your neighborhood.

“You’re stopping up your service line and stopping up everybody’s service line and you’re also causing a lot of maintenance issues on the collection system,” says Shelby.

Shelby says restaurants should make sure their grease traps are clean and residents should practice putting their grease into a disposable container and throwing it away.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

