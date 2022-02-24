JSUNAA’s Hattiesburg chapter to host 31st annual scholarship exhibition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg chapter of Jackson State University’s National Alumni Association will host their annual scholarship event.

It’s the association’s 31st annual Talent Exhibition program hosted by the chapter.

The event is free, however, they are asking for donations towards the scholarship.

The event will be streamed virtually Sunday starting at 3 p.m.

“This year’s thing is ‘Relentless resilience.’ So, we’re just encouraged, and we’re empowered to keep pushing forward to make this higher education possible for the young people in our community who are attending and furthering their studies at the Jackson State University,” says Chapter President, Dr. Kesia Pope.

