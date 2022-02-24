Win Stuff
James Hardwick wins Golden Apple Award

By Karrie Leggett-Brown
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - February’s TEC, WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award Winner, Sgt. James Hardwick isn’t your average teacher. He doesn’t teach in a traditional setting either.

He is an instructor for Camp Shelby’s Mississippi National Guard Youth Challenge Academy. He said this job is his calling. He helps teenagers who aren’t thriving in a traditional education setting get their GED, or move on to college and become productive citizens.

When WDAM 7 headed into Sgt. Hardwick’s class to surprise him, we learned quickly he’s a humble man who is passionate about what he does.

“I think it is a calling from on high,” Hardwick said. “I was blessed with so much in my early life that as I finished my military career, I started to see a deficiency in some of the education that we were having. So, I wanted to try to help fix the problem and be part of the solution instead of adding to the problem.”

