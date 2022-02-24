Win Stuff
HPD asks for help identifying Ulta Beauty shoplifter

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a woman in connection to a shoplifting investigation.

According to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore, the woman in question stole over $1,800 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty on Feb. 17.

The woman is believed to have stolen $1,800 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty on Feb. 17, 2022.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

If anyone can identify the woman, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers (601) 582-STOP.

